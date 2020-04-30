Zimbabwe Tobacco Floors Opens With First Bale Selling for $4 per Kilo

Zimbabwe’s 2020 tobacco marketing season opened Wednesday, April 29, with the first bale selling at $4 per kg, reports The Herald.

Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister Perrance Shiri opened the selling season at Tobacco Sales Floor (TSF) at a ceremony witnessed by his deputies—Vangelis Haritatos and Douglas Karoro—Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) officials, farmers’ unions, merchants and farmers.

Tobacco is largely funded through private contractors and loans, and tobacco farmers are considered among the most skilled in Zimbabwe, hence the calls for them to expand operations into other crops and for other farmers to emulate their skills.

Last year, the first bale sold at $4.50 per kg, and 259 million kilograms were delivered.

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print

