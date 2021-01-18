Zimbabwean Actuarial Scientist Appointed Britam Holdings Chief Executive

The appointment of Mr Madzinga, an actuarial scientist, takes effect on February 1, 2021. PHOTO | COURTESY

Actuarial scientist Tavaziva Madzinga has been appointed Britam Holdings chief executive with effect from 1 February 2021.

The Zimbabwean replaces Benson Wairegi who is retiring on January 31, 2021, after 40 years of service.

The chairman of the Kenyan-headquartered diversified financial services group, Andrew Hollas said in a statement:

The board is confident that the company will benefit immensely from Mr Madzinga’s skills, knowledge and vast experience.

Madzinga’s appointment followed an in-depth recruitment process which spanned over two years, the company said.

According to Business Daily, Madzinga has over 20 years’ experience in the insurance industry and has served in various capacities including as chief executive of Swiss Re (UK & Ireland).

Meanwhile, Wairegi will continue to serve the company in “different capacities”, Britam said.