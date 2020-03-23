Zororo Makamba dies at Wilkins hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

zororo makamba

Zororo Makamba has died at Wilkins hospital in Harare where he was in isolation Monday morning after testing positive for coronavirus.

Zororo was the Director and Co-Founder of Eleven Dogs, a digital media and broadcasting company. He is the current host and Executive Producer of Point of View with Zororo Makamba and is the second son of businessman James Makamba.

He was 30 and had underlying health conditions and sources have revealed he suffered from Cancer.

A leaked Whatsapp chat revealed that Zororo recently travelled from New York and is in ICU because of chest problems. He the second victim of Covid-19 officially to be announced in Zimbabwe.

Mutumwa Mawere announced the death on his twitter page

Mr Zororo Makamba, the son of Mr James Makamba has passed on. MHSRIEP. I have just learned of this tragic loss of life due to the virus. A giant with so much potential has fallen. Corona is real. Let us pause and reflect. Life is too precious. — Mutumwa (@mmawere) March 23, 2020

