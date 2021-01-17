ZUPCO bus fares go up

FARES for the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) buses and commuter omnibuses have been reviewed upwards.

This comes after the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, which subsidizes commuter passenger fares for ZUPCO, approved an application by the mass public transporter to review bus fares.

In a letter to the company, the secretary of Finance, George Guvamatanga, said: “I write with reference to a letter dated 16 December 2020, from Acting Chief Executive Officer of ZUPCO addressed to yourself and copied to Treasury on the above subject matter.

“Treasury notes the proposed fares for both buses and omnibuses which is necessitated by the reduced carrying capacities due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting constraint on revenues which negatively impacts on operations.”

Buses will now be charging:

ZWL$30 up from ZWL$16 for 1-20 km

ZWL$45 up from ZWL$24 for 21- 30 km

ZWL$60 up from ZWL$32 for 31 – 40km.

Commuter omnibuses will now be charging:

ZWL$60 up from ZWL$32 for 1-20 km

ZWL$90 up from ZWL$48 for 21-30 km

The new prices will be with effect from the 18th of January.