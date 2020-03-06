Kaitano Tembo To Have A One On One Meeting With Mourinho

Zimbabwean SuperSport United Coach Kaitano Tembo is set to have a one on one meeting with Tottenhams’ Jose Mourinho, Soccer24 reports.

Tempo will be on a study visit to England later this month where the meeting will take place. Speaking to the Citizens about his study visit Tembo said:

This is to try and work on myself, it is my second season as a head coach and I still have a lot to learn. The trip will also help me in terms of seeing how things are done and if there is anything that I can take to come and use here and benefit the team and myself.

I am going to visit four clubs, the others have not confirmed. I will go to Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace, West Ham United, those are the only clubs which have confirmed so far.

For me, it does not really matter where I go, what matters is I will be able to learn and pick up new things which will improve me as a coach because you never stop learning

More: Soccer 24

