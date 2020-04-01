Khama Billiat Ranked Africa’s 3rd Most Valuable Football Player

Zimbabwean football star and Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat has been placed among the most valuable 11 based footballers in Africa by Transfermarkt a german based website that published football content, The Herald reports.
Transfermarkt put the Amakhosi star behind Pyramids talisman Abdallah El-Said and Al Ahly’s Mohamed El Shenawy. and estimated his net worth to be about €1.9 million (R37m).
Here are some of Africa’s footballers who made it on the list according to the publication:
The Egypt goalkeeper Abdallah El-Said is ranked as the most valuable with an estimated market valuation of €2.2m (R43m) and he’s joined by Ahly teammates Ali Maaloul, Hussein El Shahat and Mohamed Afsha in the XI.
Meanwhile, Sundowns duo Thapelo Morena and Andile Jali have both made the line-up amongst the most highly-rated stars in Africa with valuations of €1.4m (R27.5m) and €1.2m (R23.6m) respectively.
