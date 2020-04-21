MDC-A Run Chitungwiza Council Residents Call for Water Suppliers’ Intervention

Residents of Chitungwiza have implored authorities to intervene to alleviate water challenges in some parts of the suburb as drilled boreholes are failing to sustain the community.

Residents of Chitungwiza’s Zengeza 2 area which last received tap water more than 2 years ago are calling for intervention from water suppliers since the borehole in the area is getting overwhelmed, with families being restricted to three buckets of water per day.

“… nyaya yemvumra yatinetsa nekuti pano tava kungokwanisa kuwana three mabucket pamhuri pazuva mufunge ini nevana vakawanda mabucket three haakwani. Mvura tinoishandisa kuwacha, kunwa nekubika zvese saka mvura yatinokwanisa kuwana yacho ishoma dai tawana vanotibetsera,” said residents.

The Chitungwiza Residents’ Trust recently took their local authority to court over the matter and the committee representative Maraika Bomani says all they seek is access to water in the area, especially now as the nation grapples with COVID-19.

“…the high court granted us an order which we will serve to the Chitungwiza town council over the issue of water. In some parts of the Chitungwiza we hardly get water for days which is a health hazard for us especially at this time when we fear the coronavirus,” said Maraika Bomani.

Chitungwiza Municipality public relations officer Lovemore Meya said the council was in the process of drilling boreholes in the area to augment water supplies, but work has been brought to a halt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The problem was caused by climate change which affected the water table and some communities now can’t get enough water. We have so far drilled 25 boreholes per ward but now progress has been stalled by the coronavirus as our men cannot continue working,” Lovemore Meya Chitungwiza council public relations officer.

Observing good hygiene and the continuous washing of hands is part of the recommendations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, hence the need for interventions to ensure communities get sufficient water supplies.

