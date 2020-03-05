Ronaldinho Arrested For Using Forged Travel Documents

Ronaldinho Arrested For Using Fake Passport

Brazilian former professional footballer Ronaldinho has been arrested in Paraguay for unlawfully entering the country using forged travel documents. The soccer maestro was arrested on Wednesday together with his older brother Roberto de Assis. According to a Paraguay government official, the duo who are set to go the prosecutor’s on Thursday (today) were detained pending investigations after they were caught with the fake identity documents.

Ronaldinho and his brother have been arrested for entering Paraguay with fake passports. His fake passport shows his correct name, birthplace, and birthdate, but it falsely suggests that he’s a naturalized Paragauay citizen. 🇵🇾😳 pic.twitter.com/x4qBTijJMQ — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) March 5, 2020

The former Barcelona star player and his brother were not taken to the police station but remain under custody at the Resort Yacht and Golf Club where they were staying. Paraguay’s interior minister Euclides Acevedo confirmed the development in an interview with ESPN Brasil.

(Ronaldinho and his brother) are not being detained, they are still under judicial investigation and they have to testify. Then it will be decided whether they will be arrested or not.

Mr Ronaldinho has a false passport. That is a crime and that’s why his arrest has been ordered.

I respect his sports popularity, but the law needs to be respected no matter who you are.

Acevedo said investigations are currently underway, adding that more information would be shared with the public during a press conference on Thursday.

Ronaldinho will be heard at eight in the morning on Thursday at the prosecutor’s office.

We are also investigating the responsibility of the authorities who allowed them to enter the country with falsified documents.

