VP Chiwenga the Secret Man Engaged to Uncle Roland ‘s ex-wife Michelle Kawome?

VP Chiwenga is dating Uncle Roland’s ex-wife Michelle Kawome?

Uncle Roland Muchegwa’s ex-wife, Michelle Kawome, is being suspected of dating the country’s most powerful man, General Constantino Chiwenga.

Michelle recently announced an engagement although she did not disclose the man involved.

Looking at her past, Michelle is very unlucky when it comes to love relationships. After leaving an abusive relationship with South Africa based Zimbabwe tycoon Uncle Roland, she fell in love with a top married Harare lawyer who died behind wheels in December 2017.

Mystery surrounds the circumstances leading to the fatal accident that claimed the life of prominent Harare lawyer, Edmore Jori who left behind his wife and three children.

But while the legal fraternity, family and friends were plunged into mourning, the intrusive social media was awash with theories on what might have led to the fatal accident.

All the theories featured Jori’s lover and trendy Harare businesswoman, Michelle Kawome, who is suspected to be VP Chiwenga’s sweetheart.

However, police say Michelle has nothing to do with Jori’s fatal accident.

On dating VP Chiwenga, Michelle shrugged off whispers on social media streets that’s she’s now VP Chiwenga’s new flame saying she’s not going to give haters the time of the day.

Many are saying she is the new girl in VP Chiwenga’s life after his marriage to former model Marry Mubaiwa ended in scandalous fashion which saw Marry facing a slew of criminal charges including attempting to murder VP Chiwenga.

However she’s seems to dismiss the story via a cryptic social media post

Said Kawome:

It is not everything you are accused of that you waste your time explaining. Allow people to solve their quadratic equations.-Hararelive

