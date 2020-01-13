Zimbabwean Star to Join Nakamba in English Premier League

Marvelous Nakamba could soon be joined in the English Premier League by fellow Zimbabwean following reports that Aston Villa has made a £15 million bid for the striker .



According to Football Insider, several clubs are interested in signing Warriors forward, Tino Kadewere.



The Harare-born striker has been in superb form for Le Havre this season, and has of this past weekend scored 18 goals in 20 French Ligue 2 appearances this season.



Kadewere started his career at Harare City before joining Swedish giants Djurgarden five years ago. A move to France duly followed and reports suggest he could now be on his way to England.



Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur are all said to have expressed interest in signing the 24-year-old.



Further reports suggest Kadewere could be a replacement for Moussa Dembélé at Lyon, with the forward himself linked with a move to England’s top-flight.



Le Havre currently occupy sixth place in Ligue 2, eight points behind leaders Lens.

Lyon, it has been reported, have already had a £12 million bid rejected for the Zimbabwe international this month with Le Havre holding out for £15m.



