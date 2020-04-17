3 Ways To Secretly Send & Reply WhatsApp Messages Without Going Online

It’s definitely a no brainer that WhatsApp messenger is one of the most used instant messaging application. Most people use the application for both their private life and work interactions. Because of this, things can get a little messy and users, at times, are overwhelmed with a lot of messages.

What then can you do to cut through the noise, when so many people are clamouring for your attention? especially when you have important messages you need to send or respond to urgently without alerting some beady-eyed users that you are online. However, there are a few tricks that are available that anyone can take advantage of, so they can single out a message they want to respond to without actually going online.

1. Use Google Assistant To Send A Message For You Whilst Offline

One of the tools anyone could use to reply or send messages on their WhatsApp without actually going online is by using Google’s artificial intelligence-powered virtual assistant, Google Assistant. It is available on almost all smartphone devices.

So how does it work?

Since Google Assistant can do a variety of tasks for smartphone users, such as playing music or setting up a reminder, WhatsApp users can also use the assistant to send a message to their contacts without going online. This will not show a status change to being ‘online,’ and the ‘last seen’ information does not change, either.

I know this sounds a bit difficult, but once you get the hang of it, its a walk in the park.

How do I use Google Assistant to send a message on WhatsApp without going online?

Google Assistant is activated by doing a long press on the home button or home icon of your phone. Hold the button down, and Google Assistant will ask you to speak the task you want it to execute.

After pressing the home button, the Assistant will ask of your request of which you will speak into your mobile device’s mouthpiece and dictate the name of the contact you wish to send a message to on WhatsApp.

For example, ‘ send message to Mike Pictures on WhatsApp ‘ as illustrated in the images below.

For example, ‘ ‘ as illustrated in the images below. After doing this, Google Assistant will ask you to also speak out loud the message you intend to send. Once you say your message. You then tell the assistant to ‘ send ‘ the message. And it is done!



‘ the message. And it is done! By doing this your last seen remains unchanged from the last time you physically went online.

1. After long-pressing the home button, Google Assistant will ask you the task you intend for it to complete

2. As mentioned before, you will have to say the name of the person you intend to send a message to. For example, as highlighted in the image above, ‘send message to Mike pictures’

3. Once you are done dictating your message, now you can tell Google Assistant to send the message and it’s done.

2.Replying Directly Through Notification Banners

This is a commonly used trick that some people might not be familiar with, it’s by far the easiest and the fastest. If you have a smartphone running Android, the easiest way to reply to a message without going online, is to directly respond to it from the notification banners.

3. Replying Offline

This method simply involves turning off all your internet connections to cut off WhatsApp’s ability to communicate. Follow the steps below:

Disable all connections to the internet (Wi-Fi and the mobile network) on your smartphone.

Open WhatsApp and the conversation you’re interested in replying in.

Write and send your reply.

Close WhatsApp.

Reconnect to the internet (reactivate Wi-Fi or the mobile network connection).

WhatsApp will send the message without you ever appearing online.

