Warriors star Khama Billiat marries second wife

By Sports Reporter

According to City Press reports, Zimbabwe international midfielder, Khama Billiat has reportedly married Trace Tv presenter, Nomcebo ‘Dot’ Mthethwa as his second wife.

Smaniso Mthethwa, mother to Nomcebo confirmed that the Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder, Billiat, was engaged to her daugther, however she alluded all other questions to the newly married couple.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=pZJRON_cUpo%3Ffeature%3Doembed

Reports say Khama paid Lobola for the 23-year old former Uzalo actress who comes from KwaZulu Natal in Durban.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder is already married to Esnath Munyedawo and the couple has a daughter called Kimberly.