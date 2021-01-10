Warriors star Khama Billiat marries second wife

Billiat Marry Trace Tv Presenter as second wife
By Sports Reporter
According to City Press reports, Zimbabwe international midfielder, Khama Billiat has reportedly married Trace Tv presenter, Nomcebo ‘Dot’ Mthethwa as his second wife.
Smaniso Mthethwa, mother to Nomcebo confirmed that the Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder, Billiat, was engaged to her daugther, however she alluded all other questions to the newly married couple.
Watch video below:
Reports say Khama paid Lobola for the 23-year old former Uzalo actress who comes from KwaZulu Natal in Durban.
The former Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder is already married to Esnath Munyedawo and the couple has a daughter called Kimberly.