Ginimbi Unmasked As Moana’s Mystery Man

On 12 October 2020, Moana announced that she had been engaged in an instagram posts. However, she didn’t reveal to whom she was engaged. This fiance has always been a mystery man.

However, Instagram detectives never seem to rest in investigating these issues despite the fact that Moana has passed on. The wrist bangle worn by the mystery man gives some clues as to who might have been engaged to Moana.

Below is a post by MsShally showing Ginimbi wearing a wrist bangle which looks exactly the same.

From these videos, it is beyond reasonable doubt to claim that Ginimbi was the mystery man engaged to Moana.-HATIRARE263