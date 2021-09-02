Chief wrecks new vehicle, 2 killed

Two people died on Saturday evening when Chief Chivese’s Isuzu D-Teck which was travelling from Chivhu burst a tyre and overturned several times near Murambinda Growth point.

Chief Chivese was driving to Mutare with three other passengers on board he had picked up along the way.

He was injured and is admitted at Murambinda Hospital.

Chief Chivese confirmed the incident to The Mirror. “I am injured my child. I am in pain, can’t talk right now,” said Chief Chivese.

Chief Chivese is from Chikomba District. His Government vehicle is a write off.

