Covid 19: Notorious Manicaland Minister Gwaradzimba dies

Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba

Manicaland Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba has died.

She was 60.

Dr Gwaradzimba’s son, Rememberance told ZBC News that his mother died this Friday morning at a local hospital where she was receiving treatment.

Gwaradzimba who was under investigation for alleged abuse of office on notoriously told the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Agriculture, Justice Mayor Wadyajena to restrain himself. She told him he was a disrespectful child who was big trouble to elders. She threatened to approach president Emmerson Mnangagwa to influence his dismissal as the chair of the committee. Wadyajena accuses Gwaradzimba of misleading the late Lands Minister Perrance Shiri, to allocate a part of Farfell Coffee Estates to her son Remembrance Mbudzana. Watch the video below.

More to follow…