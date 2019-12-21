Fantan Speaks On Lustful Leaked Picture

Popular DJ, Producer and Co-founder of Chillspot Records, Fantan real name Arnold Kamudyarirwa has spoken out on the “lustful” picture in which he is seen ravishingly staring at a very pretty woman next to him.

Speaking to Tabloid H-metro, Fantan said that his wife understands his work and is therefore unfazed by the many women he gets to hang around in his trades.

The picture which he shared on his social media and has since gone viral was captioned “Mukoma Fantan pavaka… bhebhi ravo ipapo ipapo 🤣 kuti skrrrrri paaaaah,” jokingly implying that the lady was his new squeeze.Fantan Speaks On Lustful Picture That Was LEAKED Says Wife Understands

Currently in South Africa on business, Fantan said it was all jest and that he has his wife’s blessing.

He was quoted: “My wife supports my business and she knows a lot about it. This was a video shoot and nothing more, she knows why I went to South Africa. She knows that I went to South Africa for a video shoot so she knows everything and she supports,”

Fantan also revealed that he is shooting a video for Jah Master and Uncle Epatan and Controversial youthful Prophet Passion Java is bankrolling the production.

Meanwhile, in a related development, Passion Java who is currently in Zimbabwe from his United States base is said to have dumped his blue-eyed boy Enzo Ishal. This is reportedly after Enzo complained to the Prophet that the song they did together Highest Score, was earning him some stinging criticism from his fanbase and that he feared to be alienated from them. This reportedly didn’t go down well with Passion who has since cut off ties and started supporting Jah Master and upcoming artist Ndunge Yut.



