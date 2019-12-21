Daughters Wedding Dance Video: Thomas Mapfumo Vs Savior Kasukuwere

If you like dancing and music and have never a side project of comparing wedding dances between fathers and their daughters, here is a shot on Musician Thomas Mapfumo and Politician Savior Kasukuwere. Drop a comment and tell us what you think. Who wins the day?
Savior and Daughter
Below Chimurenga guru, Thomas Mapfumo lit up his daughter Chiedza’s wedding when he stepped onto the dance floor and they both danced to Bob Marley’s One Love.
