George Charamba’s Ex-Wife Dr Rudo Grace Gwata-Charamba Has Died

Presidential spokesperson, George Charamba has announced that his ex-wife, Dr Rudo Grace Gwata-Charamba has died.

He said she died barely 12 hours after the burial of his brother Tinashe “Zvichemo” Charamba. Charamba posted on Twitter this Sunday:



WHEN IT POURS: Barely 12 hours after burying my brother Tinashe “Zvichemo” Charamba, the mother of my first three kids in my first marriage, Dr Rudo Grace-Gwata Charamba is late. She passed on in the early hours of this morning at Westend Hospital where she had been admitted for kidney-related complications. May her soul rest in eternal peace.

Dr Rudo Grace Gwata-Charamba was an author, development project/programme management consultant and researcher with a special interest in Results-Based Management (RBM), Governance and Leadership.

