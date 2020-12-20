Kadewere on target as Lyon stun OCG Nice

Tinotenda Kadewere

The Zimbabwean striker continues to shine in Ligue 1 with Spectacular perfomances. Tino has been starting off the bench in previous matches but hasnt wasted any chances in proving that he is the right man for the job.

OCG Nice were the favourites with a home advantage last night but former Manchester united and Netherlands veteran Memphis Depap put Lyon ahead in the 32th minute from the penalty spot. Five minutes later Tino Kadewere doubled the lead through a fine strike from the right flank.

OCG Nice responded in the 43rd minute through Giouri to make it 2-1 at halftime. Lyon however showed dominance throughout the first half as the individual skill of Dembele kept tormenting the Nice defense. Both teams did not make any changes during the half time.

In the 63rd minute Kadewere played a huge role in Toko Ekambis’ goal to give Lyon a third goal.Ten minutes later the visitors sealed the game through Aouar who made it 4 .

With this win Lyon has moved om top of the ligue 1 table with 33 points from 16 games. They are a point ahead of Lille who are sitting in the 2nd position. Lille and PSG however have both a game in hand.

It is still early however to put Lyon in the title contenders but their squad has the necessary depth to make it.Kadewere is currently sitting on 6 goals. He is on the 7th place on top goalscorers being led by Kylian Mbape of PSG with 11 goals .

Lyon will next play a home game against Nantes .Nantes is well known is Zimbabwe for being the home of veteran midfielder Hamilton Shereni .Lyon are looking on increasing their gap with lille.

