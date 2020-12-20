Zimbabwean players in Europe shine this weekend

It has been a great weekend for Zimbabweans in the European leagues as most of their teams claimed victories.The likes of David Moyo , Tawanda Maswanhise ,Teenage Hadebe did extremely well.

David Moyo played 79 minutes and got an assist for Hamilton as they claimed a 2-0 win over Ross County in the Scottish Premiership. Hamilton are still struggling in their league standings. Moyo is however yet to earn a warriors call in the Afcon qualifiers.

Another brilliant youngster Tawanda Maswanhise was on the scoresheet as Leicester City u18s and Fulham u18s finished in a 3 all thriller. Tawanda came close to making 4 in the dying minutes but was denied by the woodwork.

Warriors veteran defender Teenage Hadebe played all 90 minutes as Yeni Malatyaspor beat Kasımpaşa 2-0.Hadebe was critical in maintaining the clinical scoresheet. He is expected to feature in Warriors final games against Botswana and Zambia.

Isaac Mabaya was on target for Liverpool u18s in their comfortable victory. Mubaya scored a thunder volley in the 54th minute to hand the Reds all the three points.The youngster is promising and is expected to feature for national duty next year.

After being sidelined on the bench for all 12 games ,Marvelous Nakamba played the entire match for Aston Villa as they picked up a point at home to Burnley in the Premier League. Aston Villa are in good shape as they sit 11nth in the premier league table with 2 games in hand.

In league 1 Tino Kadewere was especially eye catching. He’s made the adaption to Ligue 1 seamlessly.He won the penalty afainst Nice last night for the first goal by Memphis Depay

Tino went on to scored the second goal, assisting the third goal leading Lyon to the top spot. This was his 6th goal of the season He is currently on the 7nth place on all league goal scorers.

-Hatirare263