Mutambara Endorses Chamisa

Former Deputy Prime Minister, Professor Arthur Mutambara has endorsed MDC-Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa and said his political outfit is the only legit opposition.

Mutambara was this week commenting on the recent constitutional amendment 2 which was passed into law by President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week after it sailed through the Senate with the assistance of Mwonzora’s senators.

“The MDC Alliance is the bona fide opposition party in Zimbabwe. It is the most popular political party in the country. Consequently, this party must show leadership,” he said.

“It must reach out to all opposition parties and their presidential candidates, for example, Nkosana Moyo, Lovemore Madhuku, Noah Manyika, and Jacob Ngarivhume. Negotiate with them and get their candidates off the ballot sheet.

“MDC Alliance must not be arrogant because of its strong and popular base. Neither should it be insecure towards high-quality presidential candidates like Dr Nkosana Moyo,” said Mutambara.

