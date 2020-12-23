Prophet Uebert Angel Gets Approval to Build Film Studio and Helipad in Lincolnshire

A multi-millionaire Zimbabwean preacher has been granted approval to construct a film studio, complete with a helipad, in Gainsborough.

Uebert Angel, who runs the Angel Organisation, has been given the go-ahead to build a development for use as an office, studio space and storage space, in land off Marshalls Way.

According to documents submitted to West Lindsey District Council, the planning officers said the development “will not have significant environmental effects by virtue of its nature, size or location.”

“The nature of the proposed use is appropriate to the area because the site is allocated for such purposes,” they said.

“The site is allocated for the proposed use and would not sterilise mineral interests or prejudice the operation of an adjacent waste transfer station.

“The design is appropriate to its context and would not harm the character of the area.”

Within the documents, it is claimed the proposed development would ‘complement the up and coming estate’.

The plans for the development as submitted (Image: Angel Organisation)

The build will also include 46 parking spaces and zero carbon technologies, while the landscaping is described as creating “an aesthetically pleasant environment”.

In the documents, it said: “The proposed development (…) represents an opportunity to boost employment in the area and boost economic development within a sustainable location.”

The Angel Organisation is an umbrella company covering a number of different others including construction, resorts and hotels.

Zimbabwean-born Mr Angel’s website describes how his companies, include television channels and educational facilities.

In 2017, Mr Angel bought a mansion near Lincoln worth around £2million at the time, with news reports stating he planned to renovate to a value worth around £4million.

He is also a prophet for the Spirit Embassy Good News Church as well as an author.

An article in Forbes Africa describes how Mr Angel, a UN Peace Ambassador, has had private audiences with heads of state, parliamentarians and philanthropists.-lincolnshirelive