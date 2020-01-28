Three Senior Members Of The Presidential Guard Arrested

Zimbabwe Republic Police have reportedly arrested three top members of the presidential guard, Blessmore Tembo (32), Gilbert Charuma (31) and Liberty Munemo (31) and a former broadcaster, Musorowegomo Mukosi (41) this Monday.

The Daily News reports that the accused were arrested for allegedly assaulting 15 villagers and forcefully tried to take Chin gold mine in Mt Darwin.

National police spokesperson, Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest to the Daily News saying that investigations were still ongoing. He said:

We can confirm the arrest of Musorowegomo Mukosi on assault charges at Chin Mine in Mount Darwin along with three others. However, we are still investigating the allegations that they are members of the Presidential Guard. They will be appearing in court any day from today (yesterday) after investigations have been concluded.

It is further alleged that Mukosi was in possession of an unsecured firearm. The development comes when authorities have deployed soldiers and the police in an endeavour to contain machete gangs who were terrorising miners and members of the public, especially in gold mining towns.

The accused are also arrested when there are some who have claimed that machete gangs are protected by elite politicians with some also suggesting that some members of the security forces were actually members of the machete gangs.

More: Daily News

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print

