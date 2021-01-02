Tino Kadewere Appointed Ambassador by Mnangagwa

WARRIORS striker Tino Kadewere was on Wednesday honoured by President Emmerson Mnangagwa as a tourism ambassador as the country’s number one intensifies efforts to market the country to all corners of the world through the Visit Zimbabwe brand.

Kadewere, who is back in the country following a largely successful debut season with French Ligue 1 log leaders Lyon, posted one word on his Facebook page — “honoured.”

Information ministry permanent secretary Nick Mangwana confirmed the appointment on his twitter handle.

“A Tourism Ambassador for Zimbabwe is someone who is chosen to become a public figure to help improve the tourism and market the culture of this country. Where is the debate again?” wrote Mangwana.

In October, Mnangagwa officially launched a campaign aimed at boosting the country’s tourism at State House that was spearheaded by Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC).

ZC entered a partnership with the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority that will see the national cricket teams wearing shirts branded “Visit Zimbabwe” in an effort to help market the country as a tourist destination of choice.

“The (tourism) sector has an important role to play in the attainment of our national Vision 2030 as it is one of the four pillars underpinning the growth of our economy alongside sectors like agriculture, mining and manufacturing,” Mnangagwa said at the launch of the campaign in October.

“The advent of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on our tourism sector. However, we are determined to resuscitate the sector to surpass our previous tourist arrivals and revenues within the shortest possible time.

“To this end, my government continues to adopt new strategies to market and promote international tourism among our source markets.”

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old Zimbabwean striker has scored seven goals and three assists in 12 matches for Lyon.

He is not reading too much into winning the premiership but has set his sights on playing in the ‘Big Boys League’, the Uefa Champions League.

“To be honest, I want us to qualify for the Champions League. It would be a dream.

“If we continue like this, working very hard, we have a chance of finishing first,” Kadewere said