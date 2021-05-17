University of Kent scholarships for international students 2021 – 2022

Get financial support to start your academic journey in the United Kingdom. The University of Kent is giving an opportunity to become a part of the International undergraduate financial aid for the academic session 2021-2022.

The program provides £8000 to international students towards the cost of tuition fees for undergraduate coursework.



The University of Kent is a well-known institution with an international reputation located in the United Kingdom. It provides a nurturing, interdisciplinary learning environment to inspire students to achieve more in a career.

Why study at the University of Kent? The university provides candidates with a diverse range of opportunities for developing skills to be prepared for a career. At this university, you get a diverse and welcoming environment, well-trained lecturers, and top-class facilities.

data-full-width=""> data-full-width="">

Application Deadline: Open

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Kent

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Awards: £3000

Access Mode: Online

Number of Awards: Not Known

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the UK

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities.

Acceptable Course or Subjects: Undergraduate coursework in all subjects offered by the university.

Admissible Criteria: To be eligible, applicants must have to meet the following criteria:

Must have received an offer of a place (conditional or unconditional) on a degree course.

Must have been assessed as an overseas fee payer.

Must have received confirmation of the applicant’s firm acceptance of the offer by the deadline date. Students who choose Kent as their insurance place will not be eligible for the opportunity .

How to Apply

How to Apply: In order to apply for the opportunity , applicants must take admission in the undergraduate degree program at the University of Kent. After receiving an offer of a place (conditional or unconditional) on a degree course, all applications for the opportunity must be made via the applicant portal.

Supporting Documents: Candidates must submit a CV, academic certificates, and transcripts with their applications.

Admission Requirements: For taking admission, applicants must check the entry requirements of the program.

Language Requirement: Applicants from outside the home country will often need to meet specific English language requirements in order to be able to study at the university.

Benefits

The bursaries are worth £8000 per year of study at the University of Kent, towards the cost of tuition fees and are offered to nationals of any country paying overseas fees.

Apply Now

by Scholarship Positions

Scholarship Positions is a leading financial aid and scholarships information website for international students.

Our scholarship administration expertise has helped thousands of students from developing countries.

Got a question? Email help@scholarship-positions.com or follow them on Twitter and Facebook.