VIDEO- Popular Raunchy Dancer Beverly ‘Bev’ Sibanda Crying Over Cheating Husband

Popular raunchy dancer Beverly ‘Bev’ Sibanda could not hold back her tears as she exposed her husband Mufudzi Chambuka’s cheating shenanigans with at least 50 women.

The marriage which came as a surprise to many appears short-lived after Bev posted Facebook images of her husband sharing cozy moments with another woman only identified as Pearl.

Bev went on to publish screenshots of chats between Chambuka and his alleged ‘lover’.

Speaking during a Facebook Live with comedienne Mai Titi, a tearful Bev revealed that she was struggling to make ends meet. She said she has nothing to eat and hasn’t paid rent in time for the past six months.

Beverly who broke down repeatedly during Facebook Live claims that her husband moved her to a more expensive flat, and is now refusing to pay rwntals. She said whenever it’s time to pay bills, he blocks her Whatsapp.

Bev also added that Chambuka was financially abusive as he prevented her from going out to dance for money

She concluded by saying she wants a divorce so that she can go back to work and be self-supporting.

Watch the video below;

This comes barely a week after she set social media ablaze through a Facebook post insinuating her husband was involved in an extramarital affair.

“Munhu anokuwana uchizvihurira okuroora, otanga kukuhurira zvakasimba obva otokanganwa kuti une chipo chawakagarira #kwinofsplits This loosely translates to (Someone marries you fully knowing that you are promiscuous, then goes on to be more promiscuous, in the process forgetting that you have a huge talent for promiscuity that you are not utilizing).

However, when questioned about the post, Bev played it down and insisted that all was well in her marriage. The dancer claimed that she had used the controversial post as a marketing gimmick.

The Sexy Angels poster girl exchanged vows with her United Kingdom-based husband at the Harare Magistrates’ Court last year January.