Video -Watch Visibly Angry Strive Masiyiwa’s Emotional Plea for Econet Employees to Get Vaccinated

Econet Wireless Founder and Chairman Strive Masiyiwa made an emotional plea for his employees to get the Covid-19 vaccine. Watch Video Below:
- Strive Masiyiwa named Britain’s first black billionaire
- Strive Masiyiwa lashes out at Indian vaccine manufacturer
- Ramaphosa thanks Strive Masiyiwa, says undocumented immigrants will get the vaccines
- Zimbabwean Telecom Billionaire Strive Masiyiwa Joins Netflix Board
- Zimbabwean Billionaire Strive Masiyiwa Struggles to Sell Telecom Asset
BUSINESS
Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa’s Econet accused of money laundering
data-full-width="">