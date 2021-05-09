Why is Coinbase the best platform for Trading Bitcoin?

Cryptocurrency trading has become one of the most popular forms of trading over the past few years. Debuting just around a decade ago, the concept of cryptocurrency has evolved to an extent that it has now become an important and frequently talked about element of the international markets.

Cryptocurrencies often stay in the headlines every now and then. Since coming into existence, cryptocurrencies surely have left their mark and have proved that this concept is here to stay. With the emergence of cryptocurrencies as a means of transaction, crypto trading also started gaining popularity and currently, it is one of the most hyped trading options out there.

Perhaps the biggest reason for the sort of popularity that crypto trading achieved is the fact that cryptocurrency trading is highly accessible and people consider it something that is made for them. The accessibility argument makes a lot of sense because technology has made it extremely easy and convenient to trade crypto currencies, especially in comparison to other forms of trading.

One such example is Coinbase, which is one of the most popular and perhaps the best platform for trading bitcoin.

What is Coinbase?

data-full-width=""> data-full-width="">

If you’re not familiar with what coinbase is, just think of it as an exchange which lets you trade cryptocurrencies, instead of regular currencies. In a nutshell, Coinbase is a platform where you can buy and sell cryptocurrency, in a highly convenient and secure manner. You can trade several cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin cash. In total, Coinbase supports over 51 cryptocurrencies, allowing you to diversify your portfolio to reduce risk and improve returns.

Why is it the best platform for trading bitcoin?

One of the biggest utilities that coinbase offers is that it allows you to keep track of your sales and purchases in one place, by making and managing a portfolio. It also allows you to schedule daily, weekly, and monthly buys so that you can achieve your investing targets in a gradual and safe manner. In order to extend the convenience even further, coinbase provides Android and iOS apps to trade on-the-go.

One of the most important considerations while buying or selling cryptocurrencies is that of security. Luckily for you, coinbase is one of the most trusted platforms as it provides a safe storage facility and insurance coverage for all the cryptocurrency stored on their servers.

Another underrated yet important factor that makes Coinbase the best platform to trade Bitcoin, is the fact that it is a US-based venture-backed startup and hence it enjoys the benefits of this venue. Such startups operate in a well-regulated environment and are considered by law-makers and regulators when making important decisions. This ensures that this startup has a firm backing and structure, making it more reliable.

Moreover, Coinbase also enjoys that fact that it is a beginner-friendly platform, with a very intuitive and user-friendly interface, which makes it easy even for beginners to learn and trade. This aligns well with the core idea of cryptocurrencies, which revolves around increasing accessibility and convenience.

Lastly, coinbase is supported in over 100 countries and 49 U.S states, which means that it can be accessed from most parts of the world, making it highly inclusive.

Conclusion:

For a cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin, Coinbase is the ideal platform for trading. Being the largest cryptocurrency by market cap and arguably the most popular one as well, Bitcoin offers high volatility, which can be benefitted from by using the AI-driven trading algorithm of applications such as Bitqt, which allow you to cash in on the volatility and make the most out of