Zimbabwe University Graduates Are Useless – Acie Lumumba

Acie Lumumba, social media personality, political activist and businessman has stirred a huge storm after declaring that Zimbabwean universities produce useless graduates.

The outspoken youthful businessman, full name William Gerald Lumumba Mutumanje, claimed that he conclused after he hired more than 100 local graduates for various positions in his companies. He also declared that inrelation to his experiences, the best local graduates come from the National University of Science and Technology (NUST). He said that graduates from the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) require retraining. However, he was mainly scathing about graduates from the Midlands State University (MSU) whom he declared are the worst. Lumumba declared that MSU graduates seem to be trained in bedroom matters.

“After hiring 100+ graduates for various positions I can authoritatively say Zimbabwe produces useless graduates. Useless as a concern and not as an attack but there is close to nothing you can use them for. NUST has the best crop, UZ you have to retrain, MSU mbodza dzega dzega!

“MSU kunongodzidziswa chifodya cheshisha chiya ne zvemumagumbeze chete kuya. Dai yaitaura mibhedha iye Man gesturing ok. Lol”

When someone asked him on how he felt qualified to make such bold claim, Lumumba said that his organisations have an annual turnover of at least $1 million.

Unsurprisingly, Lumumba’s claims were not accepted very well with a lot of people, who took the businessman to task over the matter.