Mike Nyambuya alive and kicking

Mike Nyambuya

DEPUTY Senate President and former Energy minister Lieutenant-General (retired) Mike Nyambuya is alive contrary to online news and social media reports that he had died from Covid-19 on Friday alongside a few other Zanu-PF stalwarts.

Acting Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services minister Jenfan Muswere told The Standard that Nyambuya was well and safe at his farm in Manicaland.

“Government would like to state that Cde Nyambuya is alive and well, he is not dead,” said Muswere, without giving details.

The past two weeks have been grim for Zimbabwe which has recorded over 900 deaths from Covid-19 since March last year.

Speculation over the state of health of some prominent people has been rife on social media, with former Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa being ‘reported’ dead several times. Chinamasa told The Standard yesterday that he was recovering well.