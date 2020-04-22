13 Zimbabweans Die In the United Kingdom Due to Corona Virus Infection

THE UK coronavirus death toll continues to rise with more than 13 Zimbabwean deaths since the outbreak a few months ago.

According to posts on crowdfunding pages, social media and National Health Service Trusts, the number of Zimbabweans mainly nurses and health care workers is increasing with 13 confirmed up 3 from yesterday.

“The number could be as high as 20”, a source has said

The following Zimbabweans comprising of 5 men and 8 women with age ranging between 44 to 64 have been confirmed dead so far:

1. Felicity Siyachitema

Felicity Siyachitema, succumbed to Covid-19 at Southend Hospital in London

2. Gladys Mujajati

The 46-year-old, Gladys Mujajati from Littleover, Derby, worked to support people through the Derby City Community Mental Health Team

3. Benjamin Mudavanhu

Benjamin Mudavanhu, 53, has died of covid-19 after he was admitted to a hospital in Birmingham, UK

4. Rutendo Mukotsanjera

Rutendo Mukotsanjera died at the age of 45 having contracted Covid-19

5. Gladys Nyemba

6. Matho Thobela

Matho Thobela

7. Gillian Gapare and her dad Guide Gapare

Gillian Gapare and her dad Guide Gapare who have tragically passed away from the coronavirus.

9. Alice Sarupinda

Alice Sarupinda was a nurse in Walsall, West Midlands

10. Dr Paul Matewele

11. Gardner Madzogo

12.Grace Kungwengwe

Grace Kungwengwe

13. KHULISANI (Khuli) Nkala

KHULISANI (Khuli) Nkala, 46

