13 Zimbabweans Die In the United Kingdom Due to Corona Virus Infection

THE UK coronavirus death toll continues to rise with more than 13 Zimbabwean deaths since the outbreak a few months ago.
According to posts on crowdfunding pages, social media and National Health Service Trusts, the number of Zimbabweans mainly nurses and health care workers is increasing with 13 confirmed up 3 from yesterday.
“The number could be as high as 20”, a source has said
The following Zimbabweans comprising of 5 men and 8 women with age ranging between 44 to 64 have been confirmed dead so far: