Coronavirus claims 2 Zimbabweans in UK

Dr Paul Matewele

TWO Zimbabwean Covid-19 patients living in the United Kingdom (UK), died on Tuesday, bringing to four the number of locals whose lives have been claimed by the pandemic in that country.

Dr Paul Matewele (57), a senior lecturer in microbiology immunology at London Metropolitan University, died at Barnet Hospital in London.

The other victim is Ms Thandi Matho Thobela.

Last Thursday, two Zimbabweans living in the UK, socialite and accountant Gardner Madzongo and health worker Sikhanyisiwe Kaziboni are said to have succumbed to Covid-19.

Dr Matewele’s niece, Ms Mary Matewele, said they were still to get an update from the hospital on funeral arrangements.

“We are at a loss of words on the passing on of our family member, Dr Matewele,” she said.

“We are still to get information from the hospital on when we are going to bury my uncle.

“The burial arrangements are reportedly being facilitated by the hospital in light of the pandemic and losing a loved one from the virus which has affected the whole world is heartbreaking.”

Dr Matewele grew up in Pelandaba suburb in Bulawayo and moved to the UK at the age of 19 to further his studies.

His sister, Mrs Gay Moyo, who is based in Harare, said family members in the country were devastated that they will not give Dr Matewele the send-off he deserves, as they will not be able to attend his funeral.

“It’s painful to know that we won’t be able to attend his funeral as family members in Zimbabwe and there is little we can do because of the current Covid-19 situation,” she said.

“His death was a shock and worse the cause was related to what he was passionate about.”

Dr Matewele had published several studies on the dangers of life-threatening bacteria being passed through cash and public transport.

The other Zimbabwean who succumbed to the virus, Ms Thobela, is reported to have travelled to Zimbabwe last month for the burial of her sister.

Efforts to get a comment from her family in Zimbabwe were unsuccessful as they declined to speak at length with the news crew.

The families members confirmed the passing on of Ms Thobela.

While details were still sketchy, a friend, veteran journalist Ezra Tshisa Sibanda confirmed that Ms Thobela had recently visited Zimbabwe.

“This is shattering, I’m heartbroken and lost for words,” posted Sibanda on his Facebook page.

“Surely, I still can’t understand how Mathobela has gone like that. A super woman who has also succumbed to Covid-19, her family has confirmed.”-Herald

