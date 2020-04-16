Another Zimbabwean Nurse Dies of Covid-19 In The UK

Another Zimbabwean nurse has died this afternoon in Nottingham from Covid-19.
Her name is Gladys Nyemba.
May her soul Rest in Peace.
A third of NHS and key frontline workers have tested positive for coronavirus, official figures reveal. Testing has been carried out on 16,888 ‘key workers and their households’ and of those, 5,733 (34 per cent) were confirmed to have the virus, according to data released on Monday.
Meanwhile, the spread of the virus among general NHS patients is roughly one in five – about 23 per cent, the data also showed.
Testing for frontline workers – which has been reserved for those showing symptoms, or those who have lived with someone displaying them – was only made available on March 25.
At that stage, there were 10,000 confirmed cases among the general population, while Public Health England had already been swabbing people travelling back from high-risk countries for two months.