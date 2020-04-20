Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse succumbs to coronavirus

ANOTHER United Kingdom based Zimbabwean nurse has died of coronavirus as the toll on the country’s health professionals employed under the National Health Service (NHS) keeps increasing.

According to those close to her, Alice Sarupinda was a nurse in Walsall, West Midlands.

Her United Methodist Church members took to social media Friday to express their condolences following her death.

“Tinehurombo kukuziwisai kuti Mai Alice Sarupinda (Wolverhampton local church ) UK washaya nhasi (We are sorry to inform you that Alice Sarupinda died today (Friday)),” read a message circulating on a church WhatsApp group.

“She was a nurse and succumbed to Covid’19.”

There was nomore detail concerning circumstances behind her death.

Sarupinda’s death comes few days after Gladys Nyemba, another Zimbabwean nurse who was working in the NHS, succumbed to the disease.

At over 114 000 confirmed cases and in excess of 15 000 deaths so far, United Kingdom is one of the countries worst affected by a pandemic that has brought the entire world to a standstill as countries toil to tame the disease.-newzim

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print

