Its All Out War in Zanu PF As Sakunda Boss Kuda Tagwirei Is Fingered as The Cause of All of Zimbabwe ‘s Problems

1. Kuda Tagwirei

Godfrey Tsenengamu and Lewis Matutu today named Kuda Tagwirei as the source of all Zimbabwe’s problems.

Matutu questioned how Tagwirei can go to the banks and withdraw $500 000.00

Matutu said Tagwirei is lying that he has the protection of powerful politicians.

2. Tafadzwa Musarara

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) has received groceries towards the provision of food in army medical institutions from Tafadzwa Musarara. In its endeavour to give back to the community, the Grain Millers Association extended a helping hand to the ZDF by donating an assortment of food stuffs worth more than $100 000. Speaking at the handover ceremony, Grain Millers Association Chairperson, Mr Tafadzwa Musarara spoke highly of the work being done by the ZDF to ensure peace and stability in the country. Chief of Staff, Service, Personal and Logistics at the ZDF Headquarters, Major General Martin Chedondo thanked the grain millers for the kind gesture which will assist medical institutions within the defence forces.

Matutu said Musarara is sending mealie meal to the black market while ordinary people are suffering.

Matutu said this is not a political campaign but a genuine fight against corruption.

SOURCE: GAMBAKWE.COM

