Marry Chiwenga to Spend Christmas at Chikurubi Maximum Prison

Marry Mubaiwa the wife of Constantino Chiwenga is set to spend the festive season in a remand prison following indications by the prosecution that the court records on murder and other charges are not yet ready.
This comes at a time attorneys representing Marry Mubaiwa claim that her health is deteriorating at Chikurubi Maximum Prison due to an undisclosed ailment.
Her attorneys appeared in court in Harare today after a local magistrate recently told her to apply to the High Court for bail on charges of murder.
Marry Mubaiwa, who is divorcing the Vice President, claims that she is a victim of a bitter relationship in which Constantino Chiwenga is using his powers to nail her on what her attorneys have described as fabricated stories designed to undermine her status as a mother and businesswoman.
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission arrested Marry Mubaiwa last Saturday and laid several charges against her including murder, money laundering, externalization of huge sums of money and marriage certificate fraud.
The former army chief claims that her wife attempted to kill him while he was lying helplessly in bed in a South African hospital.
