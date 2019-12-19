Chiwenga sues ex-wife over guns

ZIMBABWE Defence Forces Commander General Constantine Guveya Chiwenga has taken his former wife, Jocelyn Mauchaza, to court accusing her of stealing two guns from his gun cabinet at his Borrowdale home.

Mauchaza, 59, stole two rifles in 2010 after Gen Chiwenga left the home following a domestic misunderstanding, prosecutors said.

It is alleged Gen Chiwenga did not return to the house until 2014 after Mauchaza was evicted following a High Court order. He discovered that the two guns were missing from the gun cabinet.

Mauchaza had been summoned to appear in court yesterday to answer to theft charges, but the trial did not proceed because Gen Chiwenga failed to attend court as he was said to be attending to national business.

Prosecutor, George Manokore, advised Mauchaza that they would be re-summoned on another date yet to be advised.

It is the State’s case that on April 13, 2010, at around 11PM, Gen Chiwenga left the Borrowdale home where he was staying with Mauchaza as husband and wife.

Gen Chiwenga reportedly left everything in the house, including keys to the safe and gun cabinet. The State further alleges that during the separation period, Gen Chiwenga left three rifles in the gun cabinet, namely a 38 calibre Webley revolver, a 416 calibre Remington and a 577 tarronosaur hannibral rifle.

A divorce was later filed at the High Court and, according to a High Court order, Mauchaza was to vacate the house at number 614 Nick Price Drive, Borrowdale. On October 3 last year, the deputy sheriff went to the house to evict Mauchaza. That is when it was discovered that two guns were missing from the gun cabinet.

Gen Chiwenga tried to recover his guns from his former wife but to no avail, prompting him to make a report to the police.