Marvelous Nakamba’s Aston Villa Reaches Carabao Cup Semi-Final After Beating Liverpool 5-0

Aston Villa beat Arsenal 5-0 in a Carabao Cup quarter-final played at Villa Park yesterday. The Blue and Claret army got goals from Conor Hourihane 14′, Morgan Boyes 17′ (OG), Jonathan Kodjia 37′, 45′ and late substitute Wesley Moraes 90+2′.

Liverpool were not the usual Liverpool as they were without the head coach, Jurgen Klopp who flew to Qatar with the entire Reds first team to compete in the Club World Cup, with their first game against Mexican side Monterrey on Wednesday.

Neil Critchley, the Liverpool Under-23s manager was left in charge of the losing side which consisted of under-23 players

Meanwhile, Dean Smith reserved a number of regular players including McGinn, Jack Grealish, El Ghazi, Heaton, Guilbert and Zimbabwean defensive midfielder, Marvelous Nakamba.

