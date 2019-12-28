UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin Visits Zimbabwe







Uefa’s Aleksander Ceferin

UEFA President, Aleksander Ceferin is visiting Zimbabwe this week to meet with COSAFA President, Philip Chiyangwa and discuss areas of cooperation according to ZBC.

He has arrived in the country for a ten-day private visit which will see him explore some of the country’s unique attractions and engage COSAFA on areas of cooperation.

The Slovenian who arrived at the Victoria Falls International Airport, Friday midday is being accompanied by his family.

In an interview upon arrival, the UEFA boss expressed optimism of a wonderful tour and highlighted that he will make use of the visit to engage local and regional football authorities on areas of cooperation.

Chiyangwa and Ceferin



COSAFA President, Philip Chiyangwa, said he is looking forward to a fruitful engagement with the UEFA boss on how best to develop soccer not only in Zimbabwe but the entire region.

During his tour, Ceferin is expected to visit Binga, Hwange National Park, Matopos, Great Zimbabwe and the Eastern Highlands.

