Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies from Covid-19

Jane Mary Jongwe, a United Kingdom based Zimbabwean nurse, has died of Covid-19, becoming another sad statistic to the growing number of Zimbabwean health professionals working in the British health sector who have succumbed to the disease.
- Latest: Zimbabwean Dies of COVID-19 In UK
- 29 Zimbabweans die of Covid-19 in UK : Embassy
- Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse Felicity Siyachitema succumbs to Covid-19
- UK Based Mental Health Nurse Gladys Mujajati Dies From COVID19
- Tragedy as UK Based Zimbabwean Family Lose Sister and Dad From Coronavirus and Now Mum is Battling in Hospital
- Zimbabwean Man Dies Of COVID-19 After Visiting Family In UK
- Another Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19 in the UK
- Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse succumbs to coronavirus
- Zimbabwean girl Stranded Alone In UK After Mum Dies From COVID-19
- Another Zimbabwean Nurse Dies of Covid-19 In The UK
Jongwe reportedly died Sunday in Birmingham.
She used to go to Zimbabwe Anglican Church, Birmingham in UK.
Her death follows those of many Zimbabwean health expatriates who have died in the line of duty during the fight against Covid-19 in the UK, one of the world territories worst affected by the pandemic.
The Zimbabwean embassy to Britain reported this past week that 29 locals had succumbed to Covid-19 in that country.
More continue to die.