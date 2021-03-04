Fadzayi Mahere Clears Air On Hwende’s Exit

data-full-width="">

MDC Alliance Secretary General Chalton Hwende

MDC-A national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said secretary-general Chalton Hwende has not been suspended from the party but is on pre-planned leave.

In a statement on Wednesday, MDC-A Secretary for Presidential affairs, Jameson Timba revealed that party president Nelson Chamisa had appointed David Chimhini as the Acting Secretary-General in Hwende’s absence.

Timba, however, did not reveal Hwende’s whereabouts or even when he will return to assume his duties and this raised a few eyebrows, with some people speculating that Hwende had fallen out of favour with Chamisa.

In a tweet this Thursday evening, Mahere said there are no plans to suspend Hwende. In fact, his colleagues are looking forward to his return within the next two weeks. Said Mahere:

For the avoidance of doubt, our Secretary-General, Hon Chalton Hwende, is on pre-planned leave, taking a well-deserved annual break from official duties. He has not been suspended nor is there any intention or basis to suspend him. We look forward to his return in mid-March.

