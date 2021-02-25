Sha Sha To Feature On Eddie Murphy’s ‘Coming To America’ Soundtrack Album

data-full-width="">

South African-based Zimbabwean artist, Sha Sha, born Charmaine Shamiso Mapambiro features on Eddie Murphy’s “Coming To America” soundtrack album.

The movie will be premiered on the 5th of March and the amapiano queen is joined by South Africa’s Tellaman and Nigeria’s Oxlade.

In 2020, Sha Sha wrote her own piece of history, by becoming the first local artiste to win a BET award.

She won the 2020 BET Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act award at a ceremony held virtually in Los Angeles in July.

The BET Awards honour and celebrates Black excellence in entertainment and sport are organised by Black Entertainment Television, a prominent television network targeting African American audiences in the United States.

Sha Sha also won the Outstanding Achievement in Music and Outstanding Achievement in Entertainment awards at the 2020 sixth edition of the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) South Africa held in Johannesburg in December.

