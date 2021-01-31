SONG OF HOPE: Chin’ono Turns to Music With Dem Loot Anti-Corruption Song

Zimbabwean journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono has composed an anti-corruption song “Dem Loot,” whose lyrics suggest the country’s economic and humanitarian crisis is as a result of the looting of national resources. Watch the video below for more.
