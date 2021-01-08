Wicknell Chivayo’s mother dies

Businessman Wicknell Chivayo’s mother Canisia Chivayo has died. The Intratrek Zimbabwe Managing Director announced the news via his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

“Dear MUM. It hasn’t sunk in , I can’t believe you are gone. A fighter since Day 1 and a survivor till the very end. You were my life’s best friend and always put my needs before yours. I’m in a complete state of denial. I wish I had never woken up to see this dawn.

“You pushed me to be the best I could be and even when life was heaving down on you giving up on me was never an option. You always motivated and supported me at all times. Courage, happiness, smiles and hugs are just a few things that you never had in short supply

