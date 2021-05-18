Winky D bags another global award in Jamaica

DANCEHALL musician Wallace “Winky D” Chirimuko has added another international gong to his cabinet after scooping the Best African Dancehall Entertainer at the 2021 International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA) virtual ceremony.

The award comes after another prestigious Best Dancehall gong he received at the African Entertainment Awards, USA (AEAUSA) held in New Jersey, United States.

Held in Jamaica on Sunday evening under the theme Reggae and World Music Still Rise, this year’s 39th edition of the awards were co-hosted by grammy award-winning reggae artiste Gramps Morgan and dancehall’s self-proclaimed first lady D’Angel.

It was the second consecutive year for the IRAWMA awards ceremony to be staged virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced the organisers, Martin’s International, to cancel the usual red carpet event.

In his category, the Gafa hitmaker battled for honours with Patoranking (Nigeria), fellow countryman Buffalo Souljah, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale (all from Ghana).

In celebrating the milestone, Winky D yesterday posted on his official social media platform, Fan Facebook page: “I wanna thank everyone who voted for Winky D DiBigman. We have won another international award. It is coming home. Happy yacho can’t hide. We did it! #vigilancefamily, #haisikidsgame #bababhurama.”

Winky D’s post was followed by a series of congratulatory messages from his fans and fellow musicians.

Another Zimbabwean artist Vachi Kepwe Di Poet was also a nominee at the awards vying for the Best Poet/Spoken Word Entertainer gong.

At the ceremony, Josef Bogdanovich, Ziggy Marley and Papa Michigan received special awards which were not open for public voting.

Bogdanovich got the award for special philanthropist, Marley for IRAWMA Hall of Fame/Lifetime Achievement for over 40 years of contribution to reggae music, and Papa Michigan received the IRAWMA Award of Honour.