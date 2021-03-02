Zimbabwe Schools To Reopen On 15 And 22 March

data-full-width="">

The government has said schools will reopen in a phased approach, writing classes will go back to school on 15 March 2021 while the rest of the students will go back on 22 March 2021. This was announced by the Ministry of Infomation and Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa who in a post-cabinet briefing said:

Schools will re-open in a phased manner with exam classes commencing on 15 March 2021. Rest of the classes will resume on 22 March 2021.

Leaners were last in school on 18 December 2020 and they were supposed to have gone back to school on 4 January 2021 but the government imposed a national lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s second wave that hit Zimbabwe soon after the festive season.

The government did not give further details on when schools should close given the Easter Holiday is just 10 days away from the reopening date. Parents who commented to the Ministry Of Information Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana’s tweet about schools reopening asked the government to revise the calendar but he did not respond to any of their comments.

Source: Ministry of Information