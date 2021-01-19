Chatunga gay relationship with DJ Rimo exposed in nasty social media fallout with ex-lover

OTHERS LIKED:

The late former president Robert Mugabe’s son Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe recently had a nasty fallout with an Instagram model and the alleged ex-girlfriend only identified as ‘moniker Mimi Charasa’ which has caused skeletons to tumble from the duo’s private lives.

Mimi accused Chatunga of sleeping with Tinotenda Marimo known as DJ Rimo. Marimo is also linked to Sir Wicknell and late Ginimbi.

The two alleged estranged lovers went at it hammer and tongs style on social media, undressing each other and hurling ‘unprintable’ insults on social media.

Chatunga, however, laughed off Charasa’s claims. In his response, Chatunga alleged that Charasa was a bitter golddigger who had slept with most of the regular patrons at the posh upmarket night club, Dreamsnightlife, which is owned by businessman Genious “Ginimbi” Kadungure.

This, however, is not the first time Chatunga has hogged the headlines for all the wrong reasons, last year, Chatunga was implicated in an assault case on Ministry of Health and Child Care Minister Dr. Obadiah Moyo’s daughter, Ashleigh, at popular Harare night club, Pabloz.

Below are the screenshots from the explosive confrontation:







