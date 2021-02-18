First lady Amai Mnangagwa to launch Traditional Cook-out competition this week

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa will this week launch a cooking competition aimed at promoting Zimbabwe’s traditional dishes.

According to the publication the countrywide competition branded Amai’s Traditional Cookout Competition will showcase the different cooking methods of Traditional foods in Zimbabwe.

This is how the competition will be executed:

1: Selected groups will be afforded an opportunity to take part in the competition open to all provinces, including the general populace with specific focus on chiefs’ wives, women in business, women from the religious sector, the disabled, hotels, cascading down to schoolchildren.

2: The event will be broken down into three distinct categories.

3: There will be a one-day pre-mentoring activity on cultural foods and contestants would be expected to share the skills learnt when they return to their communities.

4 :The planned competition will have a mystery basket from the First Lady under which contestants will be given a basket of ingredients and be required to create a traditional dish of their choice within a stipulated time frame. The basket will contain ingredients meant to challenge the contestant’s culinary ability and their capacity to think quickly under pressure.

5: A judging criteria and panel will be put in place to evaluate the dishes presented at provincial level then also at national level.

It is still not clear when the completion will take place given the current COVID-19 restrictions.

