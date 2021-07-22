FOWL PLAY : Demand for Tinopona Katsande’s Eggs shoot up

Tinopona Katsande

Today social media was awash with Tinopona Katsande’s (former Studio 263 actress and radio personality) rise to fame.

However this time it is not on the stage but in the fowl run where the former model has made a big fortune through selling eggs.

It all started with a Twitter message from ZBC news presenter Lee Anne Bernards advertising the eggs on her behalf and by 12 noon the tweet had reached over 27000 views with prominent figures jostling to order the eggs.

Amongst the top clients were Presidential spokesman, Cde George Charamba who ordered three crates to be delivered at his Monomotapa offices.#FambaTinoFamba

Egg-citing to support young hustlers up against all odds. @TinTin263 our Ignition Hub canteen at @BancabcZW in Samora Micheal is available as distribution point for you for the next 2 weeks, whilst we discuss how you can expand. Oh, l also need a crate delivered #FambaTinoFamba pic.twitter.com/ZVXAr0OO4s — Lance Mambondiani (@DrMambondiani) July 22, 2021

Not be outdone in the FambaTinoFamba hype was the entire youth leadership of Zanu PF led by Politiburo member Cde Tendai Chirau and Tafadzwa Mugwadi who also ordered a number of crates from Tino. Indeed “A Journey of a Thousand Miles begins with one step” and Tino’s journey to making real money has just begun.

Meanwhile the love that Zimbabweans are showing in support of Tinopona Katsande’s egg business is remarkable reminding most people that social media can be a tool used to unite and not divide people.