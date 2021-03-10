Ginimbi family left worst off as all his wealth has to pay his debts

data-full-width="">
Ginimbi was in huge debts, his property under dispute in Botswana.
Ginimbi’s family and friends have their eyes set on some of Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure’s most priced assets and its a shame that they might have to be sold to pay off huge debts leaving those fighting over his inheritance clutching at straws, a close family member has revealed.
Revelations saying that he could have been knee-deep in debt continues to dampen the aspirations of family and friends who have been battling over the businessman’s inheritance.
